Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio. Ceiling Fans This unit includes all utilities inc: Cable, Internet, and Central Air,. Plenty of Closets.. Landlord requires:full rental application, NTN Resident Screening. No offer deemed accepted until a lease is fully signed by all parties. All appointments are with advance notice.