apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:15 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY with washer-dryer
Lido Beach
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
available July thru the winter months or month to month beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
Lido Beach
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
Lido Beach
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths
Lido Beach
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck
Lido Beach
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
Lido Beach
86 Sands Court
86 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
A Lido Beach Summer Awaits!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Makes For The Perfect Escape. Situated On An Oversized Park Life Lot, This Home Is Perfect For Out Door Living.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
East End North
549 E Chester Street
549 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Spacious, Open Concept Designed 2 Bedroom Apartment. New Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Ss Appliances, Wood Look Flooring, Central Air, In Unit Private Washer and Dryer, Good Closet Space, Convenient To Shopping, Beach, Schools.
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
The Canals
52 Curley
52 Curley Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
renting for next summer furnished four bedroom three bath split level with views of the gardens floor to ceiling windows modern kitchen with all high quality cabinets counter and appliances large screen TV s through out fireplace wetbar four
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
East End South
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!
East End South
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets
East End South
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.
East End North
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.
