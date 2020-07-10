/
apartments with washer dryer
126 Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach 360 Shore Rd SUMMER RENTAL, PARKING INC - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
1 Unit Available
East End North
549 E Chester Street
549 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Spacious, Open Concept Designed 2 Bedroom Apartment. New Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Ss Appliances, Wood Look Flooring, Central Air, In Unit Private Washer and Dryer, Good Closet Space, Convenient To Shopping, Beach, Schools.
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
available July thru the winter months or month to month beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 Unit Available
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
422 Waukena Ave
422 Waukena Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1421 sqft
Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric.
1 Unit Available
The Canals
52 Curley
52 Curley Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
renting for next summer furnished four bedroom three bath split level with views of the gardens floor to ceiling windows modern kitchen with all high quality cabinets counter and appliances large screen TV s through out fireplace wetbar four
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.
1 Unit Available
East End South
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!
1 Unit Available
East End South
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets
