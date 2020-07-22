Apartment List
NY
freeport
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:08 PM

248 Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Freeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
99 Colonial Ave
99 Colonial Avenue, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully Renovated, new kitchen with new cabinet, new granite countertops all new appliances, new bathrooms, , new floors, doors, roof, new hot water heater, new boiler.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
373 Woodcleft Ave
373 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Are You Ready for the Summer? Cozy 2 Bedroom Waterfront Bungalow on the wide Canal. Rent is $2,200. The 2 Boat Slips are NOT Included in the Rent. Boat Slips are $60 Per Foot of the Boat. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.2 Parking spots on the property.
Results within 1 mile of Freeport

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,725
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom On 6th Floor With over sized Deck with ocean view and New York City skyline view. Located On The East End In A Luxury Rental Building On The Ocean. Enjoy Large Rooms, Amazing Closet Space & Great Sunlight.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
89 Liberty Ave
89 Liberty Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Newly Renovated 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Designer Apartment located in the heart of Rockville Centre.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Seaford
2630 Peconic Avenue
2630 Peconic Avenue, Seaford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
672 sqft
Waterfront ranch featuring a large living room, 2 nicely size bedrooms, eat in kitchen with sliders to deck. Separate laundry room and full bath . Bulkhead (60 Ft) can accommodate one boat for Tenants enjoyment ONLY and cannot rent out dock space...

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
108 Chestnut Street
108 Chestnut Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Great one bedroom apartment boasts a large living room with hardwood floors, updated eat-in-kitchen, full bath, and one bedroom. Driveway parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1912 Bellmore
1912 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large and bright 1st floor apartment. EIK, Washer & Dryer in unit. Private entrance. Central Air. Ceiling fans. Use of basement for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.
City Guide for Freeport, NY

Freeport is home to the Nautical Mile, the best example of a waterside strip you'll find east of anything. A huge festival is held every June, and when residents of New York City and Long Island aren't bringing money into the town during this festival, residents can enjoy the historic strip by having a nice dinner seated next to the waterfront.

Freeport is a gorgeous little village with a population around 43,000. It's often referred to as a commuter town, since most individuals who live there actually travel outside of the village to go to work. Honestly though, who wants to live by their job anyway? The village's historic roots run deep with written historical records dating back to the 1640s. It may have lost its colonial nickname of the "Great South Woods," but it surely kept the "great" part. And if you know how to play your cards right, you can call Freeport home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Freeport, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Freeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

