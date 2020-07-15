/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY
693 Guard Hill Road
693 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
GUARD HILL FARMHOUSE - Moments from the village! Relaxed Country Farmhouse on nearly fifteen estate area acres. Rustic charm with wide plank floors, built-ins, antique beams and a fireplace. Living Room with warm pine paneling and Southern exposure.
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
216 Millertown Road
216 Millertown Road, Westchester County, NY
Stunning Shingle and Stone Colonial spectacularly sited to capture light and views. Finely appointed interior with incredible old house feel. Classic floorplan with beautifully scaled rooms and substantial millwork.
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
351 Taconic Road
351 Taconic Road, Fairfield County, CT
CUSTOM BRICK RANCH. SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL LIVING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. BEAUTIFUL IN-GROUND POOL. ATTRACTIVE LANDSCAPING. NICE AND PRIVATE YARD. EXTENSIVE STORAGE CAPACITY.
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.
32 Creemer Road
32 Creemer Road, Westchester County, NY
Privacy abounds! This renovated country estate with private pool and tennis has it all. Old World charm meets modern luxury.
Results within 10 miles of Bedford
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
386 Westover Rd
386 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
Available 10/01/20 (RLNE5930787)
190 Lake Avenue
190 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, CT
Experience the unique opportunity to rent 190 Lake Avenue, a fully furnished, designer-chic home, on a rare, picturesque, private acre in central Greenwich.
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft.
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,
