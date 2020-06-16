All apartments in Bedford
26 Pleasant Street
26 Pleasant Street

26 Pleasant Street · (914) 671-6321
Location

26 Pleasant Street, Bedford, NY 10506

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2234 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
ACCEPTED OFFER. No more showings. Welcome to Bedford! Come for a wonderful 6+ week vacation is this fun, family home. Eat-in kitchen, 4 BR's inc.first floor master. Sunny office and mud room. Fun kids playroom in basement. Easy living on a dead-end street. Bike or walk to the town park which is just minutes away. Beautiful backyard with patio, grill and fire pit and the most amazing obstacle course ever! Pick your own veggies and have fresh milk and cheese delivered to your door. Summer in the country! Owners will pay for lawn care, tenants responsible for their utilities. Pets are welcomed with an extra deposit. OWNERS PREFER A TERM OF 7/1-8/15 FOR $10,500 Please contact agent with questions or for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

