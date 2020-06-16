26 Pleasant Street

Amenities

ACCEPTED OFFER. No more showings. Welcome to Bedford! Come for a wonderful 6+ week vacation is this fun, family home. Eat-in kitchen, 4 BR's inc.first floor master. Sunny office and mud room. Fun kids playroom in basement. Easy living on a dead-end street. Bike or walk to the town park which is just minutes away. Beautiful backyard with patio, grill and fire pit and the most amazing obstacle course ever! Pick your own veggies and have fresh milk and cheese delivered to your door. Summer in the country! Owners will pay for lawn care, tenants responsible for their utilities. Pets are welcomed with an extra deposit. OWNERS PREFER A TERM OF 7/1-8/15 FOR $10,500 Please contact agent with questions or for showings.