Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

441 Hamilton - 1

441 Hamilton St · (518) 309-2509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY 12203
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso

(1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit.
Off-street parking available.
(2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
(3) Excellent Location. It is right on Hamilton St, close to Quail St. Two blocks from St. Rose and SUNY. It is on a bus route that will take you to SUNY uptown and to Crossgates.
(4) Monthly rent is $1275 or $425 plus utilities for each person or $1500 including utilities.
(5) Available to a group of 3 persons. Available 6/15/2020!
Available to a group of 3 or 6 persons.

Excellent Location. It is right on Hamilton St, close to Quail St. Two blocks from St. Rose and SUNY. It is on a bus route that will take you to SUNY uptown and to Crossgates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have any available units?
441 Hamilton - 1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
Is 441 Hamilton - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
441 Hamilton - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Hamilton - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 441 Hamilton - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 441 Hamilton - 1 does offer parking.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Hamilton - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have a pool?
No, 441 Hamilton - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have accessible units?
No, 441 Hamilton - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Hamilton - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Hamilton - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Hamilton - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
