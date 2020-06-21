441 Hamilton - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso



(1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit.

Off-street parking available.

(2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

(3) Excellent Location. It is right on Hamilton St, close to Quail St. Two blocks from St. Rose and SUNY. It is on a bus route that will take you to SUNY uptown and to Crossgates.

(4) Monthly rent is $1275 or $425 plus utilities for each person or $1500 including utilities.

(5) Available to a group of 3 persons. Available 6/15/2020!

Available to a group of 3 or 6 persons.



