Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073



Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor

Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

Section 8 , DSS and all programs accepted.

Very large apartment with beautiful hard wood floors!



Looking for long-term tenants. minimum 1 year lease required .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190073

No Pets Allowed



