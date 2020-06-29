All apartments in Albany
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

347 Manning Blvd

347 Manning Boulevard · (518) 399-3600 ext. 1
Location

347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12206
Beverwyck

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 347 Manning Blvd · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
$1,795.00 A Month
Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal)
You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
and your own snow removal .

4 Bedroom Single Family House with hardwood floors through out. Large Master bedroom suite with private stand up-shower bathroom located on third floor , Second Floor has three bedrooms and full bathroom, first floor as you enter through front door you see there a front porch patio to relax and enjoy the nice weather days, you will enter from there the living room with just for show fire place.

Dinning room with a back porch door that walk out to a small patio, stand -in-Kitchen with a food pantry is off the dining room and living room.

Back yard is a shared back yard one car parking and one on street parking only. large basement with washer and dryer for tenants use once this goes you will be responsible to replace with your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Manning Blvd have any available units?
347 Manning Blvd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Manning Blvd have?
Some of 347 Manning Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Manning Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
347 Manning Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Manning Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 347 Manning Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 347 Manning Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 347 Manning Blvd offers parking.
Does 347 Manning Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Manning Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Manning Blvd have a pool?
No, 347 Manning Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 347 Manning Blvd have accessible units?
No, 347 Manning Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Manning Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Manning Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
