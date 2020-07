Amenities

Be a stone's throw away from the New Scotland Ave Commercial Strip with popular restaurants like Novana, the Ale & Oyster, Sake Cafe, Tipsy Moose, The Fountain, Graney's and more. Also walking distance to Saint Peter's or Albany Med. In-unit laundry being installed, one off street parking spot. Utilities separate. 3 smaller bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious with natural light.