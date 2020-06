Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen;



(2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place.



(3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility.



(4) Available to a group of 3 persons



(5) No Pets

Excellent Location. It is right on Western Ave, close to Ontario St. One block from St. Rose and SUNY. It is on a bus route that will take you to SUNY uptown and to Crossgates.



NYDreamhouseLLC@gmail.com.