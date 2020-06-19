1067 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020



One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away. Double lot (from Madison to Western) with parking for 3+ cars!

Across the street from The college of Saint Rose and The University at Albany Alumni Quad. This luxury apartment is among the best student apartments in the city. Features include: Dishwasher & Microwave - Large BRs - Large Living Room - Nice bathrooms - Tiled main bath with tub - Ceiling fans in most BRs and Living Room - Washer & Dryer available in the unit. Fantastic location near SUNY shuttle - Premium lighting fixtures and fans high ceilings - Security lighting - 3-4 electrical outlets in each BR - Completely upgraded plumbing - Completely upgraded electric For more information or to set up a showing please. You can also email us at m.arealtyproperty@gmail.com