1067 Madison Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020
One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away. Double lot (from Madison to Western) with parking for 3+ cars!
Across the street from The college of Saint Rose and The University at Albany Alumni Quad. This luxury apartment is among the best student apartments in the city. Features include: Dishwasher & Microwave - Large BRs - Large Living Room - Nice bathrooms - Tiled main bath with tub - Ceiling fans in most BRs and Living Room - Washer & Dryer available in the unit. Fantastic location near SUNY shuttle - Premium lighting fixtures and fans high ceilings - Security lighting - 3-4 electrical outlets in each BR - Completely upgraded plumbing - Completely upgraded electric For more information or to set up a showing please. You can also email us at m.arealtyproperty@gmail.com