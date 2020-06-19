All apartments in Albany
Albany, NY
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue

1067 Madison Avenue
Location

1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY 12203
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020

One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away. Double lot (from Madison to Western) with parking for 3+ cars!
Across the street from The college of Saint Rose and The University at Albany Alumni Quad. This luxury apartment is among the best student apartments in the city. Features include: Dishwasher & Microwave - Large BRs - Large Living Room - Nice bathrooms - Tiled main bath with tub - Ceiling fans in most BRs and Living Room - Washer & Dryer available in the unit. Fantastic location near SUNY shuttle - Premium lighting fixtures and fans high ceilings - Security lighting - 3-4 electrical outlets in each BR - Completely upgraded plumbing - Completely upgraded electric For more information or to set up a showing please. You can also email us at m.arealtyproperty@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1067 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, NY.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1067 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1067 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1067 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1067 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1067 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
