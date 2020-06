Amenities

This lovely three bedroom home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car tandem garage. Almost no carpet, and brand new carpet where there is. New paint too! Wood like floors in the living room, bedrooms & hall. Tile floors in the kitchen & baths. The open kitchen features tile counters & island. Low maintenance desert landscape. Apply online today!