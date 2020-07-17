570 juniper Hill

Amenities

Elegant, gated and secluded French château located down a private road offers an expansive 5500 sqft. of living space on over an acre of land.? Newly remodeled interior offers a custom, open modern chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of built in storage with commanding views of pasture and mountains. This lovely stone home also offers French doors, hardwood floors, and Cathedral beamed ceilings. Listing Agent: Mechele Duhamel Email Address: capt.mechele@gmail.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 Expansive living room boasts custom oversized stone fireplace and 65 inch flat screen TV and wet bar. Lovely book-lined office/library has lots of natural light and a fireplace. Spacious and inviting master suite has a separate sitting area, fireplace and flatscreen, as well as a private entrance with French doors and a breathtaking view. Two walk in closets with plenty of storage, radiant heated floors and an oversized shower are adjacent. Two upstairs bedrooms are en-suite with walk in closets and beautiful views. Kitchen, family room and den open to private grounds with a saltwater pool, idyllic covered ivy lined patio and large gas BBQ. Professionally landscaped and fully fenced, there are 2 creeks with natural running water in the property and even a small vineyard! Remain as secluded as you wish, but still very close to all amenities and walking distance to restaurants. A separate fully furnished upstairs apartment may be available, but is not included.