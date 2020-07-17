All apartments in Washoe County
Find more places like 570 juniper Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washoe County, NV
/
570 juniper Hill
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

570 juniper Hill

570 Juniper Hill Road · (727) 580-8801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

570 Juniper Hill Road, Washoe County, NV 89519
Caughlin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant, gated and secluded French château located down a private road offers an expansive 5500 sqft. of living space on over an acre of land.? Newly remodeled interior offers a custom, open modern chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of built in storage with commanding views of pasture and mountains. This lovely stone home also offers French doors, hardwood floors, and Cathedral beamed ceilings. Listing Agent: Mechele Duhamel Email Address: capt.mechele@gmail.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 Expansive living room boasts custom oversized stone fireplace and 65 inch flat screen TV and wet bar. Lovely book-lined office/library has lots of natural light and a fireplace. Spacious and inviting master suite has a separate sitting area, fireplace and flatscreen, as well as a private entrance with French doors and a breathtaking view. Two walk in closets with plenty of storage, radiant heated floors and an oversized shower are adjacent. Two upstairs bedrooms are en-suite with walk in closets and beautiful views. Kitchen, family room and den open to private grounds with a saltwater pool, idyllic covered ivy lined patio and large gas BBQ. Professionally landscaped and fully fenced, there are 2 creeks with natural running water in the property and even a small vineyard! Remain as secluded as you wish, but still very close to all amenities and walking distance to restaurants. A separate fully furnished upstairs apartment may be available, but is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 juniper Hill have any available units?
570 juniper Hill has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 570 juniper Hill have?
Some of 570 juniper Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 juniper Hill currently offering any rent specials?
570 juniper Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 juniper Hill pet-friendly?
No, 570 juniper Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washoe County.
Does 570 juniper Hill offer parking?
Yes, 570 juniper Hill offers parking.
Does 570 juniper Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 juniper Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 juniper Hill have a pool?
Yes, 570 juniper Hill has a pool.
Does 570 juniper Hill have accessible units?
No, 570 juniper Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 570 juniper Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 juniper Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 juniper Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 juniper Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 570 juniper Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89436
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Sun Valley, NVSusanville, CAIncline Village, NV
Kingsbury, NVCarson City, NVFernley, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity