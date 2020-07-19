4659 Juniper Saddle Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning high mountain desert seclusion with views, must see to believe! 3200 sq ft custom Spanish style home is situated on top of a cascading hillscape. Enjoy 40 ac. of pristine desert where you may hike, ride your horse ATV or mountain bike and never see another person. See the twinkling city lights of Reno in the evening, and the Sierra's by day. On property are two 1200 SF insulated out-buildings. One building has a vehicle lift, the other is currently being used as a glass studio with 220 outlets. Listing Agent: James Hardiman Email Address: jamessellsnevada@gmail.com Broker: PEAK Real Estate