All apartments in Washoe County
Find more places like 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washoe County, NV
/
4659 Juniper Saddle Ct
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

4659 Juniper Saddle Ct

4659 Juniper Saddle Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4659 Juniper Saddle Ct, Washoe County, NV 89510

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning high mountain desert seclusion with views, must see to believe! 3200 sq ft custom Spanish style home is situated on top of a cascading hillscape. Enjoy 40 ac. of pristine desert where you may hike, ride your horse ATV or mountain bike and never see another person. See the twinkling city lights of Reno in the evening, and the Sierra's by day. On property are two 1200 SF insulated out-buildings. One building has a vehicle lift, the other is currently being used as a glass studio with 220 outlets. Listing Agent: James Hardiman Email Address: jamessellsnevada@gmail.com Broker: PEAK Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have any available units?
4659 Juniper Saddle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washoe County, NV.
What amenities does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have?
Some of 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4659 Juniper Saddle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washoe County.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct offers parking.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have a pool?
No, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have accessible units?
No, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4659 Juniper Saddle Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Sun Valley, NVSusanville, CAIncline Village, NV
Kingsbury, NVCarson City, NVFernley, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno