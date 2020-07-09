Apartment List
/
NV
/
carson city
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:54 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV with washer-dryer

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
3903 Village Drive
3903 Village Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1128 sqft
Clean townhome located on a corner lot! New paint, vinyl plank and carpet throughout. The townhome also includes a small, patio style backyard. Carson City Property Management to screen and place tenant only.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2517 Rockbridge Dr
2517 Rockbridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1768 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Rockbridge - Property Id: 183983 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Home has been remodeled and is ready for a new family. Open floor plan with lots of light. Low maintenance yard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge Available 07/15/20 1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2621 Woodcrest Lane
2621 Woodcrest Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1361 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home located right around the corner from Al Seeliger Elementry School. This home features 1,361 sqft in a quiet, well established neighborhood. This rental is available for $1,695.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #38
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1502 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, End Unit, Remodeled and Upgraded. - Furnished: Remodeled and upgraded throughout. End-unit condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood Flooring. Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/17/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
844 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.

Similar Pages

Carson City 3 BedroomsCarson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with Garage
Carson City Apartments with ParkingCarson City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Carson City Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno