Azure by Oak Properties.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center conference room car charging clubhouse internet cafe fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room valet service dog grooming area package receiving

Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq. feet, you will enjoy an array of contemporary amenities designed to make your home feel like a luxurious vacation resort. Our apartment homes feature energy-efficient systems, Smart Home/Dwelo, and open layout to complement your lifestyle with our pet-friendly community and amenities. Virtually Tour Here



Located next to the Outlets at Legends and a short walk to the Sparks Marina, Azure allows you ample shopping, dining, entertainment, and further outdoor recreation within footsteps. Located in close proximity to Interstate 80 allows you easy access to Downtown Reno and The Riverwalk District, the Tahoe Reno Industrial Campus, and The University of Nevada. Discover why our Sparks, NV apartments for rent are the ideal fit for you. Contact us to schedule a tour or text us at 775-312-9830 for more info!