Amenities

24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

725 E. St. Available 07/21/20 Cozy one bedroom home in Sparks with private yard and one car garage!! - This cozy little home is perfect for someone looking to have more privacy with a private front yard and garage. This unit has been newly remodeled with fresh paint, newer carpet and upgraded cabinets, countertops and appliances. Enjoy your Summer nights in private front yard or walk to downtown Sparks. This home won't last long, call us today!



Tenant responsible for landscaping.



Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)



**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.



**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.



Utilities Included: none

Utilities NOT Included: water, trash, sewer, electric/gas

Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer $5, trash $21

Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.

Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.



(Lease Terms will vary depending on on time of year, owner preference and specific property, lease term can vary from 6-30 months, month to month may or may not be available at a higher monthly rate.)



(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)

Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.

Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.



