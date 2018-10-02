All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

725 E. St.

725 E St · (775) 622-1445 ext. 5
Location

725 E St, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 725 E. St. · Avail. Jul 21

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
725 E. St. Available 07/21/20 Cozy one bedroom home in Sparks with private yard and one car garage!! - This cozy little home is perfect for someone looking to have more privacy with a private front yard and garage. This unit has been newly remodeled with fresh paint, newer carpet and upgraded cabinets, countertops and appliances. Enjoy your Summer nights in private front yard or walk to downtown Sparks. This home won't last long, call us today!

Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)

**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.

**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.

Utilities Included: none
Utilities NOT Included: water, trash, sewer, electric/gas
Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer $5, trash $21
Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.
Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.

***This property is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb tenants unless a showing an appointment has been pre scheduled. In order to best accommodate with your schedule and the current tenant’s, you will be meeting the current tenant at the property unless otherwise noted.***
**There will not be any showings scheduled for tenant occupied properties until further notice.

(Lease Terms will vary depending on on time of year, owner preference and specific property, lease term can vary from 6-30 months, month to month may or may not be available at a higher monthly rate.)

(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)
Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.
Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS
This property is not available for showings until *7/21/20. Please call 775-622-1445 ext 3 or email to pre-schedule a showing.

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net
www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. (lunch from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm). We also offer a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line.

Please note that Due to covid-19 our hours in the office have changed. We are not open to the public to keep our staff and our families safe and healthy, but we are diligently working to ensure all of our clients' needs are met. We are working staggered shifts and remotely to keep our properties up and running. To assist you we have online applications, online payments, online owner & tenant portals, a 24/7 maintenance line as well as automated self showings with Rently. Our website is updated Monday-Friday so that our listings are always up to date with current information about the property and how to view and apply for one of our great properties. If we do not pick up please leave a voice message and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your support! God Bless and stay safe and healthy! www.RealtyBlvd.us FrontDesk@RealtyBlvd.us 775-622-1445

Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

(RLNE4852364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 E. St. have any available units?
725 E. St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 E. St. have?
Some of 725 E. St.'s amenities include 24hr maintenance, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 E. St. currently offering any rent specials?
725 E. St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 E. St. pet-friendly?
No, 725 E. St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 725 E. St. offer parking?
Yes, 725 E. St. does offer parking.
Does 725 E. St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 E. St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 E. St. have a pool?
No, 725 E. St. does not have a pool.
Does 725 E. St. have accessible units?
No, 725 E. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 725 E. St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 E. St. does not have units with dishwashers.
