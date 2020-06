Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this lovely home in a quiet neighborhood with newly installed carpet and flooring upstairs. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Close to Shopping and many amenities. 2 year lease required. Prefer credit scores 700+. To apply go to www.GreenPasturesRealty.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.