6098 Red Sun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in. It's like winning the rental lottery! This gracious, light filled, 2 story Lennar Built home is ready for you. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining room (could be living room, library or home office), generous great room. Kitchen has plenty of room for all the cooks & supervisors! NON SMOKING property. NO PETS. $40 per adult application fee. Long term lease preferred. See extended remarks. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Stainless steel appliances included. Owner pays sewer, garbage and HOA dues. Don't be fooled by internet scams. This property is professionally managed by a local licensed Real Estate company. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.