5314 Skystone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

East Sparks 4 Bedroom Single Story Home - Private Views - Beautiful East Sparks Single Story 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage home. Beautiful finishes throughout. Newer carpet. Kitchen features gas range, stainless appliances, granite countertops, island. Open floor plan. One bedroom and bathroom are separated for extended family or guest room. Covered patio overlooks private mountain views. One pet on approval with additional deposit. No roommates please. Rent includes sewer, HOA, and some landscaping services. View this property by appointment. Contact Hubb Realty 775-499-5900 or info@hubbrealty.com. Renter's Insurance is required and is easily obtainable.



(RLNE4913647)