Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
5314 Skystone Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5314 Skystone Drive

5314 Skystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Skystone Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Sparks 4 Bedroom Single Story Home - Private Views - Beautiful East Sparks Single Story 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage home. Beautiful finishes throughout. Newer carpet. Kitchen features gas range, stainless appliances, granite countertops, island. Open floor plan. One bedroom and bathroom are separated for extended family or guest room. Covered patio overlooks private mountain views. One pet on approval with additional deposit. No roommates please. Rent includes sewer, HOA, and some landscaping services. View this property by appointment. Contact Hubb Realty 775-499-5900 or info@hubbrealty.com. Renter's Insurance is required and is easily obtainable.

(RLNE4913647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Skystone Drive have any available units?
5314 Skystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Skystone Drive have?
Some of 5314 Skystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Skystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Skystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Skystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Skystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Skystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Skystone Drive offers parking.
Does 5314 Skystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Skystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Skystone Drive have a pool?
No, 5314 Skystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Skystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5314 Skystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Skystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5314 Skystone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
