4821 RAVELLO DR. Available 07/01/20 4821 Ravello Drive - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage single story home located in gated community Vineyards Village in Sparks - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home that is 2296 square feet and a single level. Home has large kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to family room with fireplace. Formal living room and dining room. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet with organizer, his/her sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. For more information or to schedule a viewing call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848882)