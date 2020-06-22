All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4821 RAVELLO DR.

4821 Ravello Drive · (775) 233-9487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4821 Ravello Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4821 RAVELLO DR. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4821 RAVELLO DR. Available 07/01/20 4821 Ravello Drive - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage single story home located in gated community Vineyards Village in Sparks - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home that is 2296 square feet and a single level. Home has large kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to family room with fireplace. Formal living room and dining room. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet with organizer, his/her sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. For more information or to schedule a viewing call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have any available units?
4821 RAVELLO DR. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have?
Some of 4821 RAVELLO DR.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 RAVELLO DR. currently offering any rent specials?
4821 RAVELLO DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 RAVELLO DR. pet-friendly?
No, 4821 RAVELLO DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. offer parking?
Yes, 4821 RAVELLO DR. does offer parking.
Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 RAVELLO DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have a pool?
No, 4821 RAVELLO DR. does not have a pool.
Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have accessible units?
No, 4821 RAVELLO DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 RAVELLO DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 RAVELLO DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
