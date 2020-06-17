All apartments in Sparks
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

412 10th Street Unit A

412 10th Street · (775) 284-4401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 10th Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 10th Street Unit A · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
refrigerator
412 10th Street Unit A Sparks, NV 89431 - Darling 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story, town home located in the heart of Sparks. Available NOW. Rent is $1250, Deposit is $1550. Open layout with plenty of space. Home feature a small fenced patio, washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, and central heat and air, for tenants convenience close to downtown Sparks, restaurants, shopping, and bus lines and so much more. No pets allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.No pets allowed. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 10th Street Unit A have any available units?
412 10th Street Unit A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 10th Street Unit A have?
Some of 412 10th Street Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 10th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
412 10th Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 10th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 412 10th Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 412 10th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 10th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 412 10th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 412 10th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 10th Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
