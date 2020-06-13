Amenities

3379 BENTGRASS CT. Available 07/10/20 ** COMING SOON! Large 4 Bed close to North 395 in Sparks - This home is ready for a large family boasting 2881 square feet of living with 4 bedrooms and 2 stories. This home has a great open concept floorplan with the living room, dining and kitchen all ready to entertain your family and friends. High ceilings with large windows bring in a lot of natural light. Master has a large en suite bathroom with dual vanity/sinks, a garden tub, shower stall, and large walk in closet. Garage has a large tandem space for a smaller car, storage, or workshop. Washer, dryer, fridge, oven/range, and dishwasher are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is close to retail shops, restaurants and north 395 for easy access to the freeway. This home will go quick! Don't miss out.



(RLNE3101228)