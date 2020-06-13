All apartments in Sparks
3379 BENTGRASS CT.

3379 Bentgrass Court · (775) 828-3355 ext. 21
Location

3379 Bentgrass Court, Sparks, NV 89431
Wildcreek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3379 BENTGRASS CT. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2881 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3379 BENTGRASS CT. Available 07/10/20 ** COMING SOON! Large 4 Bed close to North 395 in Sparks - This home is ready for a large family boasting 2881 square feet of living with 4 bedrooms and 2 stories. This home has a great open concept floorplan with the living room, dining and kitchen all ready to entertain your family and friends. High ceilings with large windows bring in a lot of natural light. Master has a large en suite bathroom with dual vanity/sinks, a garden tub, shower stall, and large walk in closet. Garage has a large tandem space for a smaller car, storage, or workshop. Washer, dryer, fridge, oven/range, and dishwasher are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is close to retail shops, restaurants and north 395 for easy access to the freeway. This home will go quick! Don't miss out.

(RLNE3101228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have any available units?
3379 BENTGRASS CT. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have?
Some of 3379 BENTGRASS CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3379 BENTGRASS CT. currently offering any rent specials?
3379 BENTGRASS CT. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3379 BENTGRASS CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. is pet friendly.
Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. offer parking?
Yes, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. does offer parking.
Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have a pool?
No, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. does not have a pool.
Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have accessible units?
No, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 3379 BENTGRASS CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3379 BENTGRASS CT. has units with dishwashers.
