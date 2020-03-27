3351 Toledo Court

Amenities
3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2000
Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,695
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
3 bed, 2 bath home includes A/C, fireplace, and all appliances. Fenced back yard, porch, patio and storage outside. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Central A/C
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS:
Available June 4th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
(RLNE2670003)