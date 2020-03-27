All apartments in Sparks
3351 Toledo Court
3351 Toledo Court

3351 Toledo Court · (775) 322-1093
Location

3351 Toledo Court, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3351 Toledo Court · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2000
Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,695
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
3 bed, 2 bath home includes A/C, fireplace, and all appliances. Fenced back yard, porch, patio and storage outside. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES

Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Central A/C
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available June 4th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2670003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

