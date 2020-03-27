3351 Toledo Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2000

Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,695

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

3 bed, 2 bath home includes A/C, fireplace, and all appliances. Fenced back yard, porch, patio and storage outside. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES



Family room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Central A/C

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS:

Available June 4th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



(RLNE2670003)