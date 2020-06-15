3208 Sterling Ridge Circle

Amenities
Looking for a modern,newer home, look no further! This home features granite counter tops, maple cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, ceiling fan, dual master bedroom suites, and large two car garage (tandem). Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home 1 year lease, No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good and is over 650.