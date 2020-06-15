All apartments in Sparks
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle

3208 Sterling Ridge Circle
Location

3208 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV 89431
Wildcreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a modern,newer home, look no further! This home features granite counter tops, maple cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, ceiling fan, dual master bedroom suites, and large two car garage (tandem). Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home 1 year lease, No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good and is over 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have any available units?
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have?
Some of 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Sterling Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
