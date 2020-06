Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

New 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Home in Sterling Ridge! - Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Sterling Ridge Homes. Tandem 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. All bedrooms are on the 3rd Floor. Complex has a pool and hot tub to boot. For showings contact Kaylie Sharkey at 775-842-0070. (text for quicker response)



No pets



Security deposit: $1900

Rent: $1900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4192026)