3123 Bristlebranch Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- $950/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 945 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Assigned

Lease Duration: 12 Month

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: In unit

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Sparks. Property includes washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven. Call now to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher



LEASE TERMS

Available now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



