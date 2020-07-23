All apartments in Sparks
3123 Bristlebranch Drive

3123 Bristle Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Bristle Branch Dr, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- $950/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 945 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Assigned
Lease Duration: 12 Month
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In unit
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Sparks. Property includes washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven. Call now to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher

LEASE TERMS
Available now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

(RLNE5969510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have any available units?
3123 Bristlebranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have?
Some of 3123 Bristlebranch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Bristlebranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Bristlebranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Bristlebranch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive offers parking.
Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have a pool?
No, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Bristlebranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Bristlebranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
