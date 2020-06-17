All apartments in Sparks
2389 Madrid Dr.

2389 Madrid Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

2389 Madrid Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2389 Madrid Dr. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2389 Madrid Dr. Sparks, NV 89436 - $2295/mo

Sq Footage: 2261 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 3 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2295
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Single Family Home

DESCRIPTION
JUST REDUCED!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home in the Vistas Open floor plan with hardwood and tile floors, hardwood floors extend up the stairs to the loft and hallway areas. The half wall around stair case and loft has been removed and replaced with iron rails. The Loft / Office has a built-ins The large Kitchen. Great schools and the AVAILABILITY NEGOTIABLE.prefer sooner then later. Small pet on approval.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
JUST REDUCED!!!! Availability negotiable (around 5/15/20)!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5359161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2389 Madrid Dr. have any available units?
2389 Madrid Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2389 Madrid Dr. have?
Some of 2389 Madrid Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2389 Madrid Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2389 Madrid Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2389 Madrid Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2389 Madrid Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2389 Madrid Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2389 Madrid Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2389 Madrid Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2389 Madrid Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2389 Madrid Dr. have a pool?
No, 2389 Madrid Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2389 Madrid Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2389 Madrid Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2389 Madrid Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2389 Madrid Dr. has units with dishwashers.
