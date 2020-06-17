Amenities
2389 Madrid Dr. Sparks, NV 89436 - $2295/mo
Sq Footage: 2261 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 3 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2295
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
JUST REDUCED!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home in the Vistas Open floor plan with hardwood and tile floors, hardwood floors extend up the stairs to the loft and hallway areas. The half wall around stair case and loft has been removed and replaced with iron rails. The Loft / Office has a built-ins The large Kitchen. Great schools and the AVAILABILITY NEGOTIABLE.prefer sooner then later. Small pet on approval.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
