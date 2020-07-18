2104 Roaring Fork Court

Amenities

Fabulous, brand new Toll Brothers Stonebrook home with amazing mountain views form nearly every room, open floor plan, and custom finishes. At the end of a cul-de-sac with master planned trails for a beautiful living experience. Near shopping, dining, public parks, golfing, entertainment, and more. 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Impressive high ceilings, custom paint, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, and gas cooktop. Yard will be finished with a low maintenance xeriscape and extended paver patio. Rent includes sewer and HOA. No roommates please. No pets. View this property on your own through Rently.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030156?source=marketing Beware of rental scams. Renter's Insurance is required and is readily available.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.