Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:47 AM

2104 Roaring Fork Court

2104 Roaring Fork Ct · (775) 570-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2104 Roaring Fork Ct, Sparks, NV 89436
Stonebrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous, brand new Toll Brothers Stonebrook home with amazing mountain views form nearly every room, open floor plan, and custom finishes. At the end of a cul-de-sac with master planned trails for a beautiful living experience. Near shopping, dining, public parks, golfing, entertainment, and more. 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Impressive high ceilings, custom paint, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, and gas cooktop. Yard will be finished with a low maintenance xeriscape and extended paver patio. Rent includes sewer and HOA. No roommates please. No pets. View this property on your own through Rently.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030156?source=marketing Beware of rental scams. Renter's Insurance is required and is readily available.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have any available units?
2104 Roaring Fork Court has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 2104 Roaring Fork Court currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Roaring Fork Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Roaring Fork Court pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Roaring Fork Court offers parking.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have a pool?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have accessible units?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Roaring Fork Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Roaring Fork Court does not have units with air conditioning.
