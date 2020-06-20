All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 2093 Ridge Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
2093 Ridge Run Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2093 Ridge Run Drive

2093 Ridge Run Dr · (775) 800-8035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Pioneer Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2093 Ridge Run Drive · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Castillo features a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple Cabinets.

This home also includes a luxurious Master Suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet along with a laundry area with full sized washer and dryer, covered front porch, full 2 car garage with opener and fenced rear yard.

Home site 267 is a corner lot and located near the private community park. Front and rear yard landscape maintenance is included as well.

Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com

Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

775.800.8035

info@leasefrontera.com.

Furnished Models Now Open

Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 5:00pm

(RLNE5767571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have any available units?
2093 Ridge Run Drive has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have?
Some of 2093 Ridge Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 Ridge Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2093 Ridge Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 Ridge Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2093 Ridge Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2093 Ridge Run Drive does offer parking.
Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2093 Ridge Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2093 Ridge Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2093 Ridge Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 Ridge Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2093 Ridge Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2093 Ridge Run Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Square One
1040 C St
Sparks, NV 89431
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity