2093 Ridge Run Drive

Amenities
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....
The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Castillo features a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple Cabinets.
This home also includes a luxurious Master Suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet along with a laundry area with full sized washer and dryer, covered front porch, full 2 car garage with opener and fenced rear yard.
Home site 267 is a corner lot and located near the private community park. Front and rear yard landscape maintenance is included as well.
Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com
Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.
Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
775.800.8035
info@leasefrontera.com.
Furnished Models Now Open
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 5:00pm
(RLNE5767571)