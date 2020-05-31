All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 2048 Tivoli Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
2048 Tivoli Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2048 Tivoli Lane

2048 Tivoli Lane · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
D'Andrea
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2048 Tivoli Lane, Sparks, NV 89434
D'Andrea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2048 Tivoli Lane · Avail. Jul 3

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2048 Tivoli Lane Available 07/03/20 2048 Tivoli Lane Sparks, NV 89434 - $1825/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1643 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 12 months (see details below)
Deposit: $1825
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Property Type: Single-Family

DESCRIPTION
AVAILABLE 7/3/2020!!! Beautiful three bedroom, two and half bathroom, home located in a D'Andrea community. Brand new carpet downstairs and on the staircase. Property includes spacious floor plan, vaulted ceilings, beautiful mountain views, and an easy commute to Tesla and USA Parkway. Zoned for Moss Elementary, Mendive, and Reed High School. Call today to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/Dryer
Fenced patio
Attached 2 car garage
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Window coverings

LEASE TERMS
Available 7/3/20!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4641549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Tivoli Lane have any available units?
2048 Tivoli Lane has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 Tivoli Lane have?
Some of 2048 Tivoli Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Tivoli Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Tivoli Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Tivoli Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 Tivoli Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2048 Tivoli Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Tivoli Lane does offer parking.
Does 2048 Tivoli Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 Tivoli Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Tivoli Lane have a pool?
No, 2048 Tivoli Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2048 Tivoli Lane have accessible units?
No, 2048 Tivoli Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Tivoli Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 Tivoli Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2048 Tivoli Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89431
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89436
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity