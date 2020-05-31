Amenities
2048 Tivoli Lane Available 07/03/20 2048 Tivoli Lane Sparks, NV 89434 - $1825/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1643 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 12 months (see details below)
Deposit: $1825
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Property Type: Single-Family
DESCRIPTION
AVAILABLE 7/3/2020!!! Beautiful three bedroom, two and half bathroom, home located in a D'Andrea community. Brand new carpet downstairs and on the staircase. Property includes spacious floor plan, vaulted ceilings, beautiful mountain views, and an easy commute to Tesla and USA Parkway. Zoned for Moss Elementary, Mendive, and Reed High School. Call today to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/Dryer
Fenced patio
Attached 2 car garage
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Window coverings
LEASE TERMS
Available 7/3/20!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4641549)