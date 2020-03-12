Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

1938 Alpland Court - Beautifully Remodeled Home In Sparks - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. All new flooring through out - laminate flooring in high traffic areas and carpet in family room and bedrooms. Master bathroom has brand new tile shower and walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops, and breakfast bar. Family room has stone fireplace and there is a dining room. For more information or to schedule a viewing appointment please call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779682)