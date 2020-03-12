All apartments in Sparks
1938 ALPLAND COURT

1938 Alpland Court · (775) 233-9487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1938 Alpland Court, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1938 ALPLAND COURT · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1938 Alpland Court - Beautifully Remodeled Home In Sparks - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. All new flooring through out - laminate flooring in high traffic areas and carpet in family room and bedrooms. Master bathroom has brand new tile shower and walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops, and breakfast bar. Family room has stone fireplace and there is a dining room. For more information or to schedule a viewing appointment please call Kylie at 775-233-9487. License # S.56657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have any available units?
1938 ALPLAND COURT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have?
Some of 1938 ALPLAND COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 ALPLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1938 ALPLAND COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 ALPLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1938 ALPLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1938 ALPLAND COURT does offer parking.
Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 ALPLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 1938 ALPLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 1938 ALPLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 ALPLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 ALPLAND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
