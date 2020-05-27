All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 1925 Merchant St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
1925 Merchant St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1925 Merchant St.

1925 Merchant Street · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Oddie Boulevard
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1925 Merchant Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Oddie Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 Merchant St. · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1979
Sq Footage: 1248 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,395.00
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: Hook-up only
Lot Size: 2875 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, two car garage townhouse
Washer/dryer hook-ups
Wood-burning fireplace
*MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE
Large patio yard

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available NOW!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3458863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Merchant St. have any available units?
1925 Merchant St. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Merchant St. have?
Some of 1925 Merchant St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Merchant St. currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Merchant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Merchant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Merchant St. is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Merchant St. offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Merchant St. offers parking.
Does 1925 Merchant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Merchant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Merchant St. have a pool?
No, 1925 Merchant St. does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Merchant St. have accessible units?
No, 1925 Merchant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Merchant St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Merchant St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1925 Merchant St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity