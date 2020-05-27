Amenities

1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1979

Sq Footage: 1248 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,395.00

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: Hook-up only

Lot Size: 2875 Square Feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, two car garage townhouse

Washer/dryer hook-ups

Wood-burning fireplace

*MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE

Large patio yard



RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Fireplace



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available NOW!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



