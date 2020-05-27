Amenities
1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1979
Sq Footage: 1248 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,395.00
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: Hook-up only
Lot Size: 2875 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, two car garage townhouse
Washer/dryer hook-ups
Wood-burning fireplace
*MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE
Large patio yard
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available NOW!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3458863)