1833 Painted Valley Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....



The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cabrillo features a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple Cabinets.



This home also includes a luxurious Master Suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet along with a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, covered front porch and rear patio, full 2 car garage with opener and fenced rear yard.



Home site 130 is located on a premium home site backing up to the community lake with no neighbor behind and beautifula views of Mount Rose. Front and rear yard landscape maintenance is included as well.



Frontera at Pioneer Meadows

6618 Cloud Mountain Drive

Sparks, NV 89436



775.800.8035



Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm



