1833 Painted Valley Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1833 Painted Valley Drive

1833 Painted Valley Drive · (775) 800-8035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 Painted Valley Drive · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cabrillo features a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple Cabinets.

This home also includes a luxurious Master Suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet along with a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, covered front porch and rear patio, full 2 car garage with opener and fenced rear yard.

Home site 130 is located on a premium home site backing up to the community lake with no neighbor behind and beautifula views of Mount Rose. Front and rear yard landscape maintenance is included as well.

Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com.

Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.

Photos in Online Posting are of our Model Homes and not the specific property.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

775.800.8035

Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm

(RLNE5851561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have any available units?
1833 Painted Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have?
Some of 1833 Painted Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Painted Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Painted Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Painted Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Painted Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Painted Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 Painted Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1833 Painted Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 Painted Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Painted Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Painted Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
