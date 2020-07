Amenities

Clean 3 bedroom Sparks Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Sparks. All kitchen appliances included. Dining/Living room combo. Concrete patio and shed. Will be ready for new occupants approx. Immediate. Call Brenda Aucutt at 775-287-5661 for more details. Application Fee of $45 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875683)