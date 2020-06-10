All apartments in Sparks
1621 1/2 G St

1621 1/2 G St · No Longer Available
Location

1621 1/2 G St, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming studio cottage in the heart of Sparks. Completely remodeled with all new fixtures, floor, counter tops, appliances, bathroom, new hot water heater and radiant floor furnace. Easy care tile floors, good closet space and ceiling fans in all rooms. Also has a detached, one car garage and is completely fenced. One pet allowed upon approval and additional rent and deposit TBD depending on pets size. Move in today! Listing Agent: Lisa Hauserman Email Address: lisa.hauserman@cbselectre.com Broker: Coldwell Banker Select Mt Rose One year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 1/2 G St have any available units?
1621 1/2 G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 1/2 G St have?
Some of 1621 1/2 G St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 1/2 G St currently offering any rent specials?
1621 1/2 G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 1/2 G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 1/2 G St is pet friendly.
Does 1621 1/2 G St offer parking?
Yes, 1621 1/2 G St offers parking.
Does 1621 1/2 G St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 1/2 G St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 1/2 G St have a pool?
No, 1621 1/2 G St does not have a pool.
Does 1621 1/2 G St have accessible units?
No, 1621 1/2 G St does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 1/2 G St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 1/2 G St has units with dishwashers.
