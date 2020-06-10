1621 1/2 G St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming studio cottage in the heart of Sparks. Completely remodeled with all new fixtures, floor, counter tops, appliances, bathroom, new hot water heater and radiant floor furnace. Easy care tile floors, good closet space and ceiling fans in all rooms. Also has a detached, one car garage and is completely fenced. One pet allowed upon approval and additional rent and deposit TBD depending on pets size. Move in today! Listing Agent: Lisa Hauserman Email Address: lisa.hauserman@cbselectre.com Broker: Coldwell Banker Select Mt Rose One year lease preferred.