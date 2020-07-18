Amenities

1212 Fairway Vista Ln. Available 07/22/20 Two Story Sparks Home - Over 1600 square feet, two bedrooms, two full baths, two car attached garage, plus loft/office, two story home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Nice neighborhood and very quiet setting. One of the bedrooms and full bathroom is on ground floor. Sorry, owner prefers no pets...maybe caged something. All appliances including washer and dryer! Nice views as home is adjacent to undeveloped land. Enclosed patio area, no separate fenced yard. Home backs up to common sidewalk, walking area. Available approximately July 22nd. Contact James Alder. NV. RE License #B.0007305.

775-336-1011



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571052)