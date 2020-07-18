All apartments in Sparks
1212 Fairway Vista Ln.

1212 Fairway Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Fairway Vista Lane, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. Available 07/22/20 Two Story Sparks Home - Over 1600 square feet, two bedrooms, two full baths, two car attached garage, plus loft/office, two story home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters. Nice neighborhood and very quiet setting. One of the bedrooms and full bathroom is on ground floor. Sorry, owner prefers no pets...maybe caged something. All appliances including washer and dryer! Nice views as home is adjacent to undeveloped land. Enclosed patio area, no separate fenced yard. Home backs up to common sidewalk, walking area. Available approximately July 22nd. Contact James Alder. NV. RE License #B.0007305.
775-336-1011

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have any available units?
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have?
Some of 1212 Fairway Vista Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. offers parking.
Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have a pool?
No, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Fairway Vista Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
