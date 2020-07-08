Apartment List
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Pahrump, NV with parking

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Ogallala St A
1411 Ogallala Street, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
990 sqft
CALVADA VALLEY U7-Ogallala St., Unit A - Property Id: 312728 **VERY CLEAN & NICELY LANDSCAPED **SMALL BALCONY Pahrump Nevada Rental: CALVADA VALLEY U7 Subdivision Ogallala Street Red Butte & Ogallala St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
619 Courtney Lane
619 East Courtney Lane, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1963 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1963; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1800.00; IMRID24551

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6661 White Eagle
6661 White Eagle Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home in the beautiful custom Artesia community on south end of town. This home boasts a large open floorplan, comes with all appliances, landscaped front and back, fenced backyard, all bedrooms are good sized.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1311 Bowler Drive
1311 East Bowler Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2068 sqft
Stunning 1story home nestled in a charming community! Home features custom int paint pkg & upgraded carpet throughout! Chefs kitchen complete with quartz counter top and ss appliances! Designer selected fixtures throughout! House sits on 1AC of

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3080 Prospector
3080 Prospector Lane, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1378 sqft
Large open kitchen, Walk in closets in all bedrooms, many upgrades!!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4900 Pacini
4900 Pacini Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mountain Falls. Rent includes front yard landscaping. Pets considered with $500 deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4701 Honey Locust
4701 Honey Locust Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1756 sqft
Nice rental home. Laminate flooring throughout. Large yard with RV gates. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan. Center island kitchen. Master separate from other bedrooms. Large yard. RV gates. Large 2 car garage. In Artesia with walking parks.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1030 Marne Court
1030 Marne Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$975
1716 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1716; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $975.00; IMRID22449

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5211 South Plantation Street
5211 South Plantation Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1741 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1741; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID23738

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3550 Underbrush
3550 Underbrush Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1935 sqft
Beautiful one story simi-custom home built by Shadow Mountain Construction. 3 Bed/2 Bath/ 3 Car Garage on 1.1 acre lot, back yard fully fenced, RV Gate, view 3-D tour to get a feel for the home. Amazing Pahrump rental.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3551 Mallard
3551 Mallard Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Absolutely stunning home on south end, Gorgeous columns upon entry, large stone fireplace, and split floor-plan. Huge kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, built in ovens, and gas cook-top.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1381 Bourbon
1381 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6360 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom one and one half bathrooms unit. Unit was recently renovated. Near 1000 sq ft of living space with a small fenced rear patio. Ready for immediate move in. Located within walking distance to shopping and Casinos.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5747 East JABORONDI
5747 East Jaborandi Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2518 sqft
Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3813 East GARFIELD
3813 E Garfield Dr, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
So elegant, this is such a nice rental, fabulous backyard & patio - great for BBQ's & coffee. Lots of tile and other upgrades make this a fantastic home. Home has 2 bedrooms & den with glass french doors - perfect home office.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1440 E. Calvada Blvd. - 1100-1200
1440 East Calvada Boulevard, Pahrump, NV
Studio
$1,405
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call (775) 537-4096 to learn about our move-in specials Prime corner location next to parking lot with easy access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pahrump, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pahrump apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

