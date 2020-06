Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub fireplace internet access

Beautiful home. - Beautiful large home. Great spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with fireplace . The master bath features a large spa tub and walk in closet. This property has everything you need. 2 car garage and storage shed in back. Bonus is the large backyard.



Amenities include, internet, security system, landscaping.



Short and long term lease options available.



No Pets Allowed



