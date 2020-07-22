Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Chaves County, NM

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
901 E Mescalero Road (001)
901 East Mescalero Road, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2087 sqft
Large home with additional enclosed sunroom! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935117)

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Cobean Drive
600 Cobean Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Roswell. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3015 Mission Arch
3015 Mission Arch Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
Beautiful home. - Beautiful large home. Great spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with fireplace . The master bath features a large spa tub and walk in closet. This property has everything you need.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Aspen Pl
8 South Aspen Place, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1650 sqft
Small pets allowed! - Pets Allowed (RLNE4230728)
Results within 10 miles of Chaves County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3513 Smith
3513 Smith Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished Nice 3BR/2BA Home - FULLY FURNISHED: Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home with large living room with, split floor plan, kitchen with cabinets galore, island and bar, storage building.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2305 W. Bullock
2305 West Bullock Avenue, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
Fully Furnished Nice Three Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
406 Richardson #3
406 W Richardson Ave, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Rent: Fletc Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom,2 Bath,With Double Car Garage. All Utilities Paid. No Pets Allowed. $222.00 A Day

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
905 S 11th
905 South 11th Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom,1 Bath,Single Car Garage In The Back $950.00 Monthly,$925.00 Deposit. Stack-able Washer And Dryer,Kitchen Appliances Included.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
409 S 7th
409 South 7th Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$950
For Rent: 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,Additional Room Can Be Used As An Office,Newer Carpet. Fenced Back Yard,Single Car Attached Carport. $900.00 Monthly Rent $875.00 Security Deposit. Age & Size Is Estimate

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
314 S 2nd
314 South 2nd Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
For Rent: Patio Townhome,2 Bedroom,1 1/2 Bath,Single Car Garage. Rent Is $995.00 Monthly,$975 Security Deposit. No Pets Allowed.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
901 S 10th Street Court
901 10th Street Ct, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
For Rent: Fully Furnished - Includes Water,Gas And Electricity - 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,2 Living Areas And A Single Car Garage. No Pets Allowed. $1400.00 Monthly Rent With A $1000.00 Security Deposit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Chaves County?
Apartment Rentals in Chaves County start at $950/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Chaves County?
Some of the colleges located in the Chaves County area include New Mexico State University-Alamogordo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Chaves County have apartments for rent?
Carlsbad, Hobbs, Alamogordo, Roswell, and Artesia have apartments for rent.

