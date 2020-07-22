/
/
chaves county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Chaves County, NM📍
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
901 E Mescalero Road (001)
901 East Mescalero Road, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2087 sqft
Large home with additional enclosed sunroom! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935117)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Cobean Drive
600 Cobean Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Roswell. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3015 Mission Arch
3015 Mission Arch Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
Beautiful home. - Beautiful large home. Great spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with fireplace . The master bath features a large spa tub and walk in closet. This property has everything you need.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Aspen Pl
8 South Aspen Place, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1650 sqft
Small pets allowed! - Pets Allowed (RLNE4230728)
Results within 10 miles of Chaves County
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3513 Smith
3513 Smith Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished Nice 3BR/2BA Home - FULLY FURNISHED: Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home with large living room with, split floor plan, kitchen with cabinets galore, island and bar, storage building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2305 W. Bullock
2305 West Bullock Avenue, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$6,660
Fully Furnished Nice Three Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
406 Richardson #3
406 W Richardson Ave, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Rent: Fletc Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom,2 Bath,With Double Car Garage. All Utilities Paid. No Pets Allowed. $222.00 A Day
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
905 S 11th
905 South 11th Street, Artesia, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom,1 Bath,Single Car Garage In The Back $950.00 Monthly,$925.00 Deposit. Stack-able Washer And Dryer,Kitchen Appliances Included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
409 S 7th
409 South 7th Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$950
For Rent: 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,Additional Room Can Be Used As An Office,Newer Carpet. Fenced Back Yard,Single Car Attached Carport. $900.00 Monthly Rent $875.00 Security Deposit. Age & Size Is Estimate
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
314 S 2nd
314 South 2nd Street, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
For Rent: Patio Townhome,2 Bedroom,1 1/2 Bath,Single Car Garage. Rent Is $995.00 Monthly,$975 Security Deposit. No Pets Allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
901 S 10th Street Court
901 10th Street Ct, Artesia, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
For Rent: Fully Furnished - Includes Water,Gas And Electricity - 2 Bedroom,1 Bath,2 Living Areas And A Single Car Garage. No Pets Allowed. $1400.00 Monthly Rent With A $1000.00 Security Deposit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chaves County area include New Mexico State University-Alamogordo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Carlsbad, Hobbs, Alamogordo, Roswell, and Artesia have apartments for rent.