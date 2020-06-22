5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING - SW Landscaping front and back. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Large open floor plan 3 bedrooms plus office/den. Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar includes flat top electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. Formal dining room, large family room w/gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Master suite w/ceiling fan, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, huge walk-in closet. Spacious office/den, full hall bathroom, window blinds, carpet/vinyl flooring, washer/dryer in utility room with cabinets and shelving, alarm available at tenant expense. Evaporative cooling, 2 car over sized garage w/remotes. Located in the Enchanted Hills subdivision on a large corner lot w/RV Pad and a Tuff Shed on a cul-de-sac street.
***NO CATS
DIRECTIONS Hwy 528 North > Hwy 550 West > L on Midway > R on Springer > L on Mira Vista Dr > L on Turquoise Trail > L on Kokopelli Ct
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.