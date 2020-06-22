All apartments in Rio Rancho
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast

5039 Kokopelli Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5039 Kokopelli Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Enchanted Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - SW Landscaping front and back. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Large open floor plan 3 bedrooms plus office/den. Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar includes flat top electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. Formal dining room, large family room w/gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Master suite w/ceiling fan, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, huge walk-in closet. Spacious office/den, full hall bathroom, window blinds, carpet/vinyl flooring, washer/dryer in utility room with cabinets and shelving, alarm available at tenant expense. Evaporative cooling, 2 car over sized garage w/remotes. Located in the Enchanted Hills subdivision on a large corner lot w/RV Pad and a Tuff Shed on a cul-de-sac street.

***NO CATS

DIRECTIONS Hwy 528 North > Hwy 550 West > L on Midway > R on Springer > L on Mira Vista Dr > L on Turquoise Trail > L on Kokopelli Ct

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have any available units?
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Rancho, NM.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have?
Some of 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho.
Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast does offer parking.
Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
