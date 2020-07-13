Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with pool

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
Paradise Hills Civic
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
27 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$856
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Nor Este
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,185
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Highland Business
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Sandia High School Area
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
7 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
25 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
32 Units Available
Del Norte
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Los Volcanes
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Wildflower Area
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,207
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
S.r. Marmon
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Westgate Heights
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,384
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1260 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.

July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $851 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,044 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rio Rancho, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,044 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rio Rancho's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

