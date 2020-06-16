All apartments in Rio Rancho
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE

3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast · (505) 323-2104
Location

3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Northern Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This home is located in Northern Rio Rancho in the Northern Meadows area near the Santa Ana Star Center. As you walk into the home there is a spacious living room there to greet you. The living room has several desirable features including vaulted ceilings, a central fireplace, and built in shelving for storage or decor. From the living room there is a dining area and a kitchen area. The kitchen features all major appliances including a refrigerator, a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. The lower level of this home also features a laundry room with washer and dryer units included and a guest bathroom. The upper floor is complete with a large loft area, two guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home features a covered patio. The home has a two car garage.

Directions: (Northern Meadows) From Unser & Northern, North on Unser, West on King, North on Wilpett, Left on Aspen Meadows, Right on Oasis Springs to home.

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have any available units?
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have?
Some of 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho.
Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE does offer parking.
Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have a pool?
No, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
