3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted*



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This home is located in Northern Rio Rancho in the Northern Meadows area near the Santa Ana Star Center. As you walk into the home there is a spacious living room there to greet you. The living room has several desirable features including vaulted ceilings, a central fireplace, and built in shelving for storage or decor. From the living room there is a dining area and a kitchen area. The kitchen features all major appliances including a refrigerator, a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. The lower level of this home also features a laundry room with washer and dryer units included and a guest bathroom. The upper floor is complete with a large loft area, two guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home features a covered patio. The home has a two car garage.



Directions: (Northern Meadows) From Unser & Northern, North on Unser, West on King, North on Wilpett, Left on Aspen Meadows, Right on Oasis Springs to home.



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148998)