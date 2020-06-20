All apartments in Las Cruces
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5170 Granite St.

5170 Granite Street · No Longer Available
Location

5170 Granite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
5170 Granite St. Available 06/19/20 Large corner lot!!!! **Coming Soon** - Great 4 bedroom house in Las Colinas- Very large back yard with storage shed & patios.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1833429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 Granite St. have any available units?
5170 Granite St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
What amenities does 5170 Granite St. have?
Some of 5170 Granite St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 Granite St. currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Granite St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Granite St. pet-friendly?
No, 5170 Granite St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Cruces.
Does 5170 Granite St. offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Granite St. does offer parking.
Does 5170 Granite St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 Granite St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Granite St. have a pool?
No, 5170 Granite St. does not have a pool.
Does 5170 Granite St. have accessible units?
No, 5170 Granite St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Granite St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5170 Granite St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5170 Granite St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5170 Granite St. has units with air conditioning.
