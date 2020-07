Amenities

Cute and Cozy Freshly Painted Home - This Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in the Cameo School District.Perfect For a small Family. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove, & dishwasher to fit all your needs. the home has evaporative cooler to keep you comfortable during summer heat and Gas Heat. Also Features large Back Yard and a 1 Car Garage. if you are interested in this home please give us a call at 575-935-2600 from 9 am to 5 pm Mon-Fri.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874915)