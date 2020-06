Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1809 Bob Jay Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious and Elegant Home, Mesa School District and Pets Welcome too! - This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen , wonderful high windows for lots of light, and energy efficient systems too. Four bedrooms make it the best for your large family, with a yard and covered patio for all your activities. Every amenity,. Call to see it today. 575-935-2600 or come by our offices at 3008 N Prince, St., Clovis. Monday-Friday 9 AM to 5 PM



(RLNE4354130)