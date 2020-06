Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Come see this GREAT town home with magnificent golf course views within walking distance to the Golf club house. You will love this cute, 3 bedroom home with HUGE bedrooms. The master suite is very large and includes an en suite bathroom and large walk in closet. Call Cole Group Property Management at (575)268-3535 today to schedule a viewing!

