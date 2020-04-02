Amenities

w/d hookup ceiling fan game room carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room on-site laundry

1101 Hinkle Available 04/15/20 Large Room Sizes Mean Space for Your Family! Cute Farmhouse Style with Country Kitchen ! - Roomy 4 Bed 1 Bath home freshly painted and new carpeting! There is room for all your family here! . Large kitchen, with all stove and refrigerator. Laundry room and fenced in back yard. One of the bedrooms is extra large and located where it would make a great family or game room. The unit comes with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Home also includes Evaporative Cooler, Central Gas Heat, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds. Owner will accept HUD Section 8. Please no pets.

Make an appointment to see this unit by calling 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Clovis NM Monday - Friday, 8am to 5pm.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3834801)