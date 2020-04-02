All apartments in Clovis
1101 Hinkle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:51 PM

1101 Hinkle

1101 Hinkle Street · (575) 935-2600
Location

1101 Hinkle Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 Hinkle · Avail. now

$750

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
1101 Hinkle Available 04/15/20 Large Room Sizes Mean Space for Your Family! Cute Farmhouse Style with Country Kitchen ! - Roomy 4 Bed 1 Bath home freshly painted and new carpeting! There is room for all your family here! . Large kitchen, with all stove and refrigerator. Laundry room and fenced in back yard. One of the bedrooms is extra large and located where it would make a great family or game room. The unit comes with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Home also includes Evaporative Cooler, Central Gas Heat, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds. Owner will accept HUD Section 8. Please no pets.
Make an appointment to see this unit by calling 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Clovis NM Monday - Friday, 8am to 5pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

