Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bed, 2 Bath near golf course. - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood, Ocotillo Elementary school district and near the golf course. Home has all new paint and carpet throughout, bonus sun-room, 2 car garage and washer & dryer included. Owner pays water, garbage and sewage. NO PETS!

**Please view www.eracarlsbad.com for rental application and additional available rentals.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5471077)